The woman’s reunion with the cat is accompanied with a warning to others.

After being reunited with her cat almost seven years after he went lost, a woman was “overjoyed.”

Kelly Pomfret of Aintree was devastated when her two kittens, Simba and Buttons, went missing in early 2015.

Buttons was found dead soon after, but Kelly, 33, continued to put up posters around Aintree and make social media appeals in the hopes of finding Simba.

After Wayne’s hotel party images, Coleen Rooney breaks the quiet.

Simba has been tracked down using microchip technology, indicating that he was living with a woman in the city center.

After the woman died, Simba was brought up by Cats Protection, and a scan of his microchip showed his name and linked him to Kelly.

“I was overjoyed and overjoyed,” Kelly remarked. My prayers had been heard, and the hope and faith I had clung to for so long had finally paid off.

“I’ve brought my baby home.”

“Never stop looking and praying because miracles do come every now and then.”

“I’d also like to thank the lady who took care of him for all these years; may she rest in peace.”

Kelly rescued five other rescue cats during the period he was absent, but Simba still recognized her.

“Simba has settled in incredibly well, and he hasn’t forgotten about me,” Kelly continued.

“He’s been really cuddly, and he even gets along with my dog, Prince,” says the author.

Lindsay Kerr, Cat Protection’s Warrington centre manager, said: “Kelly and Simba’s tale definitely highlights the significance of getting cats microchipped.”

“We would never have been able to rejoin them if there had been no chip or if the information was outdated.”