The woman’s new dogs had awakened the entire neighborhood.

A woman has spoken out about the havoc her mother’s council estate has experienced as a result of her unintended purchase of the wrong birds.

The woman stated her mother had decided to buy some chickens and had “paid more” to ensure she had females, according to a post on a St Helens Facebook group.

However, when she returned home with the “well-tamed” birds, she discovered to her astonishment that they were actually cockerels whose early morning crowing was becoming a nuisance in the neighborhood.

The woman requested for help in finding a home for the birds, claiming that her mother was “heartbroken” when she discovered she had a brood of cockerels.

“Might be a long shot, but here we go, my mum bought five chickens [and]was told they were hens,” the woman wrote.

“She paid more for women who were definitely females.”

“However, the merchant has vanished from the face of the earth, leaving her upset because she is quite connected to these well-tamed, well-cared-for birds; she is heartbroken!

“Living on a council estate, the new crowing cockerels aren’t welcome in the neighborhood.

“Could anyone identify a rescue organization or someone who could take them in and provide them with a loving home?”

Hundreds of comments followed the post, with people expressing their condolences and offering support to the woman’s mother.

Many people recommended areas where the birds may be rehomed, although one person advised the mother to be “very cautious” when picking a trustworthy buyer, stating, “Sadly, this happens all too often to purchasers who are unfamiliar with chickens.”

“Please be careful who you adopt them to; I’d attempt to get a rescue space if possible.

“Not all offers of a forever home are legitimate, and the boys could be exploited for live baiting or fighting.”

Another person described their experience as a nightmare, stating, “I know it’s an awful nightmare, wonder if it was the same folks, I’ve got four.”