The woman’s migraines were like a ‘ticking time bomb’ inside her.

A woman whose headaches were blamed on her contraceptive pill actually had a “ticking time bomb” inside her.

Holly Worswick, 22, believed she wasn’t drinking enough water when she started getting severe headaches.

Holly made an appointment with her doctor when she began to experience occasional eyesight loss.

The doctor assumed her problems were caused by her contraceptive pill, and she was offered a different one at the consultation, according to the Edge Hill University graduate from Warrington.

Optometrists revealed the optic nerve in her right eye was ‘four times’ its normal size and recommended her to go to A&E right away when she went to a routine visit at Specsavers a few days later.

Holly was diagnosed with a benign brain tumor after completing a battery of tests, including CT and MRI scans, that had triggered her symptoms by creating pressure and fluid build-up behind her eyes.

“I was getting a lot of headaches, and I always assumed it was because I wasn’t drinking enough [water], but then I started having really awful blurred vision,” Holly explained.

“I’d be driving and my vision would suddenly deteriorate. I thought to myself, “This isn’t normal,” so I went to the doctor, who simply assumed it was due to the medication I was taking.

“I’m not a doctor, so I’m not sure what they could have done, but they didn’t even check into it, which, to be honest, is a little crazy.

“Fortunately, I had an appointment at Specsavers a few days later, and when they took photos of the back of my eye, they discovered the optic nerves were four times their normal size.

“The optometrist handed me a paper stating that I needed to attend to A&E right away for a CT and MRI scan. Later that day, they informed me of the mass.

“It’s been growing for ten years, according to the surgeon. Like a ticking time bomb, 1-2mm per year. If the opticians hadn’t noticed it, it would have continued to grow. After that, we even got them flowers.”

The bulk was the size of a grapefruit. “The summary has come to an end.”