The woman’s dismay as she watched her brows fall out in patches following a botched procedure.

After a serious adverse response to a beauty treatment, a woman watched in terror as her brows fell out in patches.

After a trip to the salon on September 13, Emily Price, 32, had an allergic reaction to an eyebrow tint, which left her with red, crusty brows.

The mother of one assumed she wouldn’t need a patch test because she had previously used the product on a regular basis – though not since the pandemic.

Despite being pleased with the results at first, she reports that an hour after having them done, her brows began to tingle and felt like a ‘hot poker’ on her skin.

Emily, on the other hand, awoke unable to open her eyes properly, and was astonished when her alarmed husband rushed from bed grasping a mirror so she could see her swollen, weeping face.

Emily called her GP’s office, but she couldn’t get a face-to-face appointment owing to covid, so she had to discuss her symptoms over the phone.

Emily went to A&E after her face continued to swell in the days ahead, where shocked staff prescribed her heavy antibiotics to fight the infection.

“An hour after I had them done, I kept frowning and realized it was tingling, like pins and needles,” Emily, from South Wales, explained.

“I figured she could have left a little bit on, so I washed my face to get rid of any leftovers.”

“As the hours passed, it began to feel like when you burn your hand on a hot stove and have to swiftly pull your hand away.

“It was like that, but it was as if I couldn’t get away from it; it was like a poker across my brows, searing hot.”

“I went to sleep, and when I awoke, I was panicked because I couldn’t fully open my eyes; they were just slits.”

“My spouse was standing next to me, turning on the light and looking at me, saying, ‘Oh my God, what happened to your face?’

“He dashed to get a mirror; I could barely see myself because my eyes were so swollen, and I noticed that close, beneath the brows,” he explained.

