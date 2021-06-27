The woman who was blown away by her late husband’s homage will carry on his fundraising legacy.

A woman who lost her husband, Jeff Stelling, to prostate cancer at the age of 49, plans to carry on his fundraising legacy by participating in two marathon walks alongside him.

Tina Pinder, of South Milford, North Yorkshire, said she is “blown away” that Prostate Cancer UK is honoring her husband Lloyd by visiting two football teams that “mean the world to him” during the March for Men events in August.

Mrs Pinder, 49, said her husband’s death in September 2020 has left a “void” in their family’s lives, and she advised other men to seek medical advice if they believe they may be at risk of the condition.

Sky Sports presenter Stelling is taking part in his fourth March for Men event, walking four marathons in four different regions in honor of “great friends” Mr Pinder and former England goalkeeper Ray Clemence, who both died of prostate cancer last year.

Mr Pinder met Stelling on his first ever walk in 2016, and the two became friends, with Mr Pinder walking again in 2017 and seeing the pundit at the Tottenham Hotspur finish line in 2019, when he was unable to walk.

Mr Pinder died last year, and Stelling, who has raised more than £1 million for life-saving research to enhance prostate cancer tests, therapies, and care, spoke about his passing on air that day and later attended his funeral.

Mrs Pinder will travel with Stelling for the first two stages this year, from Newcastle United to Sunderland AFC, and from Harrogate Town to Leeds United, with a poignant visit at Kirk Deighton Rangers AFC in Wetherby, where Mr Pinder played for over 30 years.

I felt it was my obligation, my duty, to just carry up the good work that Jeff has done in the North East and Yorkshire for Lloyd’s legacy, so I felt it was my obligation, my duty, to just keep up the good work that he has done and attempt to generate a lot more money for the charity.

