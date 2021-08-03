The woman who stopped a mother and her son from heading home from nursery was described as “salt of the Earth.”

A concerned driver who pulled over a mother and her little boy just yards from their home has been dubbed “the salt of the Earth.”

After seeing her and her baby “wet,” Kelly Rowlands, 43, claims she was “taken aback” by the driver’s offer to help.

Kelly, a native of Ellesmere Port, was walking home with her two-year-old son Joseph after finishing her work and picking him up from nursery on Friday, July 30.

Kelly, 43, said the couple were minutes away from their house near St Helens Junction but were “like drowned rats” because it was “throwing it down” with severe rain when a woman in a caregivers uniform approached them and asked if they needed a lift.

Kelly told The Washington Newsday that she would not have taken the lift because she was only a few blocks away from her house, but she thanked the woman and expressed her gratitude, saying she was “overwhelmed” by the gesture.

Readers of the Echo have responded to the tale, with one person characterizing St Helens residents as “the salt of the Earth.”

“Lovely gesture most drivers won’t stop for anything so it’s wonderful to see this happening,” Dave Hutchison remarked.

“Very good, there are nice people around,” Maureen John Geraghty said.

“This occurred to me about 15 years ago in Ainsdale, three kids and a few baggage, small old lady stopped and asked if we wanted a lift,” Sue Evans wrote on Facebook. I politely declined, but warned her to be careful who she offered rides to.”

Number21 wrote on the Washington Newsday website, “Nice little offer from the driver.”

“How many times have I stated this?” said StHelensEfc9999. The people of St Helens are the best in the world. We will do everything it takes for anyone.

“I hope you all grasp it now- we’re salt of the Earth, the best there is.”

Kelly said being offered a ride “changed her day,” and she wanted she recalled more specifics about the woman and her automobile so she could thank her properly.

“I was trying to keep his cover on him, and it was completely tossing it down,” Kelly explained. I was exhausted after ending an eight-hour job at work, picking him up from childcare, and.” “The summary comes to an end.”