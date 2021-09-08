The Woman Who Invented McDonald’s Happy Meal Passes Away at the Age of 87.

After spending most of her life with McDonald’s, a Guatemalan businesswoman who is credited with inventing the Happy Meal died on September 6 at the age of 87.

Yolanda Fernández de Cofio and her husband, José Mara Cofio, bought Guatemala’s first McDonald’s franchise in 1974, and she ran it until she handed it off to her children in 2018.

In the 1970s, Fernández de Cofio is credited with developing the Happy Meal when she had the idea to produce a meal that would make it easier for parents to feed their children.

She was born in Chile in 1934, but her family relocated to Guatemala in 1956 when her father was appointed ambassador.

Doa Yoly, as she is affectionately known, came up with the idea for a special lunch for kids shortly after owning the country’s first McDonald’s franchise in 1974.

On Tuesday, McDonald’s Guatemala posted a message on their social media platforms mourning her death.

The firm announced, “McDonald’s Guatemala greatly regrets the sensitive passing of its president, Mrs. Yolanda Fernández de Cofio.” “Without a doubt, this is one of the most difficult and terrible times for the family, the company, and its thousands of Guatemalan collaborators.”

When Fernández de Cofio realized that the servings on the McDonald’s menu were too enormous for youngsters, she began offering a meal with lower portions that she dubbed the “Ronald Menu.”

That meal came in a bag and included a hamburger, little fries, and a sundae, making it easier for parents to buy their children a meal without having to spend too much time looking over the restaurant’s menu.

The “Ronald Menu” was a hit, and management at McDonald’s in Chicago took notice. The concept was developed by Bob Bernstein, the founder and CEO of the marketing firm Bernstein-Rein.

In 1979, the Happy Meal was introduced in the United States, and it included more options, such as a cheeseburger or hamburger, as well as the toy that has become the most iconic aspect of the kids’ meal. The meal was also packaged in a bright and amusing packaging, which is still in use today.

Despite the fact that Bernstein is often regarded as the originator of the