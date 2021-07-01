The woman sent ‘dirty’ money to Dubai, where her gangster lover was on the run.

A 25-year-old lady paid tens of thousands of pounds to her Dubai-based partner, who was wanted by cops in connection with a gangland shooting.

Annie Webster, 25, sent £6,066.85 to her partner Shawn O’Malley, who was arrested on suspicion of being involved in a shooting in Bolton on September 9th, 2019, in which a house was showered with bullets.

O’Malley was accused of orchestrating the shooting on behalf of Warrington criminal Leon Cullen, according to police.

While still on parole from prison, O’Malley, a well-known drug dealer from Warrington, went to Dubai.

On January 24, 2020, detectives from Greater Manchester Police came to Webster’s home on Cumberland Street in Warrington to question her about O’Malley.

Webster informed the cops she had broken up with O’Malley in November of this year and was no longer in communication with him.

She said that despite her journey to Dubai, she had made no communication with O’Malley while on vacation.

Police executed a warrant at her Warrington house on March 6, 2020, and she was detained on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

Police discovered a Western Union Money Transfer Document in her name, an Emirates Economy Boarding Pass in her name, and a receipt voucher for a Dubai-based law company during a check of her home.

Police discovered a money transfer receipt for £962.56 dated February 4, 2020, a Ghaya Brand Hotel luggage claim ticket, a money transfer receipt dated February 7, 2020, and her passport in a storage room beneath the stairs in her home.

On February 1, 2020, police discovered that she had transmitted £3,900.00 UK pounds to the United Arab Emirates.

And that on February 4, 2020, she sent £962.56 to a third party in the United Arab Emirates’ Emirate of Sharjah.

And that on December 23, 2019, she purchased 5,000 Dirhams and paid a Dubai-based law company in cash.

Webster allegedly slept at the Ghaya Grand Hotel and deposited 5,000 Dirhams in the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, according to police.

