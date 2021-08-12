The woman developed an allergy to her own skin as a result of her pregnancy.

A woman developed an allergy to her own skin while pregnant and continues to have flare-ups ten years later.

Pemphigoid gestationis, a rare pregnancy-related inflammatory skin condition that causes itching blisters all over the body, affects Ashton Brown, 33.

“At the start of my third trimester, I would go to sleep and itch like crazy,” said Ashton, a case manager at a legal company.

“I couldn’t sleep because I couldn’t stop scratching my palms and feet. My skin felt like it was crawling.”

Ashton rushed to the emergency room after she noticed red rashes on her body and was told she had scabies. When blisters appeared, medical personnel told her they had no idea what she was dealing with.

According to Healthline, she went to her family doctor and another emergency department before seeing a dermatologist, who diagnosed her with a disorder that affects one in every 40,000-50,000 pregnancies.

“That dermatologist had only seen one incidence of it in the previous 12 years,” Ashton continued. My obstetrician has not seen a patient in 30 years.

“I couldn’t wear clothes because the blisters would weep and my garments would stick to them and dry, so when I removed my clothes, my skin came off with them.

“I had to put on medical gowns to keep it from sticking to my skin.”

Despite the fact that she had stopped suffering new outbreaks a week before giving birth, the sickness had an impact on her labor.

“They had to put me to sleep to perform a c-section because they discovered during delivery that the illness had blocked my pain receptors,” she explained.

“They say my skin changed hue right in front of them as soon as they took the kid out. It turned purple, almost scar-like, after going from red and irritated.

“I didn’t have any more outbreaks after that, but the scarring took two to three years to heal.”

Despite the fact that she gave birth to her son Dane in 2010, Ashton continues to experience flare-ups.

“When there are hormonal changes or stress, I still have small breakouts,” she said.

“Pregnancy activates the auto-immune disorder, so even if it was previously dormant in me, I’ll always have troubles with it when my hormones change.”

