The woman behind a pyjama firm in Liverpool with thousands of fans is doing her part for charity.

By introducing an unique nightwear line, the woman behind a Liverpool-based pyjama firm with thousands of Instagram followers is doing her part for charity.

Olivia Mallinson, who launched her little business in October 2018, is the owner of The Sleepover Club.

Since then, the company, which sells personalized pyjamas, has exploded on social media, with 105,000 Instagram followers.

Hair tool line created by a young stylist with thousands of followers

Olivia’s most recent collection is a limited edition pyjama set created for ZoPlace «’s Baby Hospice in West Derby.

“It’s incredible,” she told the ECHO, “I just can’t believe how much The Sleepover Club has grown.” I never intended to build a profitable company. I was studying elementary school teaching at the time, and this was something I was doing on the side.

“However, once I finished my degree, I was compelled to focus solely on the business because it had taken off so quickly.” I launched in October 2018, and the business began to grow over the holidays.

“Because I adore pyjamas, I began looking for manufacturers. I began out tiny, with only a few designs, but we now have hundreds.”

The former Edge Hill student had no intention of starting her own clothing business, but when she couldn’t locate any trendy customised pyjamas, she noticed a gap in the market for high-quality, stylish, yet inexpensive nightwear.

She began The Sleepover Club in her Kirkby house and has since expanded into her own apartment.

She presented popular pop-up stalls in the now-closed Forever 21 and Topshop stores as her business grew.

Sam and Billie Faiers, Kate and Rio Ferdinand, Tamara Eccleston, and Fearne McCann are among the celebrities who have flocked to her.

“It’s always been word of mouth,” the 24-year-old remarked. “I’ve never paid for promotions.” Because we were all in our pyjamas during the lockdown, sales skyrocketed.

“PJs were not only given as Christmas, Valentine’s, and Mother’s Day gifts, but also as lockdown gifts. I’ve had a lot of help from my mum, dad, brother and nan but now I’ve been able to hire a member of staff.”

Olivia is now utilizing her fame to fundraise. Summary ends.