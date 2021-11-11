The woman, 24, who committed suicide was described as “gorgeous and extraordinarily clever.”

A ‘lovely’ young woman who took her own life has received heartfelt condolences.

On January 29, 2019, Flur McDonald, 24, was killed at a railway level crossing in Birkdale.

Her bereaved family referred to the pharmacology student as “the most sensitive, lovely, and extraordinarily smart young woman.”

‘She had the most lovely soul,’ said the 24-year-old woman who took her own life.

Following an inquest into her death held at Bootle Town Hall on Wednesday, November 10, tributes have been sent throughout social media.

One According to a Washington Newsday reader, “What a pity! Good-looking girl had her entire life ahead of her and was sadly taken from her far too soon, which may have been avoided with the correct help. Flur, rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to the family.” “I hope you found peace, God bless you,” Samantha Caveney remarked. Added Ashleigh Parkinson: “The entire family is a fantastic bunch of individuals who have been through so much in such a short period of time. It’s a disaster for them. Flur, rest in peace.” The 24-year-old had “severe, complex, and ongoing mental health disorders including depression, anxiety, and anorexia nervosa,” according to the inquest conducted at Bootle Town Hall. Her parents’ deaths in such a short period of time was also stated to have “seriously damaged her.” According to witness evidence, her death ‘looked to be a purposeful act,’ and her cause of death was given as suicide.

Gemma Pilling used social media to voice her dissatisfaction with mental health treatment.

She expressed her admiration for Flur, saying: “I hope things improve, and beautiful Flur, RIP angel, I hope you’re dancing with the angels in a happy place with no problems. My condolences to her family. Flur, rest in peace.” “RIP so terrible, horrible,” Sharon Bagnall remarked. Betty Williams expressed herself as follows: “So depressing. RIP, and my thoughts are with her family at this difficult time.” “Heartbreaking, such a beautiful young lady,” Linda Clark commented. Flur was getting care from a number of community teams under Mersey Care at the time of her death, including the North Sefton Community Mental Health Team and the Liverpool and Sefton Eating Disorder Service.

Coroner Julie Goulding said on November 10 that certain opportunities were’lost,’ but that it was “impossible to conclude if these missed opportunities led to the death.”

Ryan McDonald, her brother, testified in court. “The summary has come to an end.”