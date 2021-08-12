The Withholding of Salary is a “Small Price” for Student and Staff Safety, according to Florida Superintendent.

The superintendent of Florida’s largest school district fought back against threats from the state to withdraw school leaders’ salary if they adopt mask requirements for kids, a COVID-19-prevention tactic that has sparked political debate around the country.

“At no point will I allow a threat to my paycheck to influence my decision; a small price to pay given the gravity of this issue and the potential impact on the health and well-being of our students and dedicated employees,” said Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, who is still deciding on a mandate ahead of the start of school later this month.

According to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the number of youngsters admitted to hospitals has climbed as the number of COVID cases has increased.

“There has been no change in the proportion of COVID-positive pediatric patients,” he stated.

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki weighed sending out federal funding to school officials who “do the right thing to safeguard students and keep schools safe and open” in response to DeSantis’ threat to withhold payments.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

With the extremely contagious Delta variety generating a surge in coronavirus cases just as students return to school, school districts across Arizona, Florida, Texas, and elsewhere are increasingly defying Republican leaders who have prohibited school mask laws in numerous states.

The battles have drew in the White House and into courtrooms, with judges in two states allowing school mask restrictions so far.

As they struggle to keep classrooms open amid the coronavirus outbreak, schools around the country have a patchwork of different guidelines, but GOP leaders in several states have prevented districts from asking all students to wear masks.

However, with illnesses and hospitalizations on the rise and immunizations out of reach for young children, school districts in blue-leaning urban areas are defying the law and requiring masks in schools, even if it means confronting governors and courts. The mask regulations are being defied by districts in Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, and Broward County, Florida.

Masks are an important coronavirus prevention strategy that are safe for children older than toddlers and are most effective when used by a big group of individuals.