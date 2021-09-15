The withdrawal of Kaide Gordon and Mateusz Musialowski from Liverpool’s Champions League roster has been explained.

Despite being set to make his senior Reds debut later this month, Kaide Gordon will not be able to play in the Champions League this season.

The 16-year-old has impressed since coming from Derby County in January, and as a result, he was called up to Jurgen Klopp’s senior side for pre-season this summer.

The forward, who might make his Liverpool debut against Norwich City in the League Cup later this month, was included to the Reds’ UEFA Youth League squad and started for the Under-19s against AC Milan on Wednesday afternoon.

Despite being under the age of 21, he and another teenage sensation Mateusz Musialowski are unable to play for Klopp’s team in the senior division this season.

Liverpool’s Champions League squad has been revised as new players have registered ahead of their match against AC Milan.

Clubs are allowed to register an unlimited number of players on List B during the season, with a player being eligible to be included on the list, and thus compete in the Champions League, if he was born on or after January 1, 2000 and has been eligible to play for the club for at least two years since turning 15.

A player may also be submitted if they have been registered with the club for the previous two years without interruption, with a maximum of one one-year loan period to a club from the same association. Players under 16 may also be submitted if they have been registered with the club for the previous two years without interruption.

However, because Gordon and Musialowski only joined Liverpool in January and last summer, the Reds would have had to include them in their senior 24-man squad of List A players if they wanted to use their talents in Europe this season.

Harvey Elliott, who spent last year on loan with Blackburn Rovers following his 2019 move from Fulham, was similarly unable to be registered on List B this season due to the same UEFA criteria, and was placed on List A to ensure he could participate in the Champions League this season.