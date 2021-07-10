The Witcher season two debut date has been revealed by Netflix.

Netflix utilized the inaugural Witchercon event to reveal the debut date for season two of the smash show The Witcher.

Following a protracted hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak, filming on the second installment has now wrapped, and Netflix has announced that new episodes will premiere on December 17th.

Henry Cavill, who broke his leg on set in December last year, will return as Geralt of Rivia in the upcoming series, and has indicated that his character would be more chatty.

He explained, “I purposefully played the season one way, which was him out in the wilds and without the chance for great swaths of speech.”

“I figured it would be ideal if I was the man who talks less since it gives the impression that he is thinking more. And that was the goal with that.”

He went on to say, “He’s not simply a big old white-haired beast.”