The Wirral Hall has been granted special permission to screen Imagine, John Lennon’s 50th anniversary film.

At Heswall Hall, a global 50th anniversary commemoration of John Lennon’s Imagine was held in partnership with Yoko Ono Lennon and Tim Burgess of The Charlatan.

The Wirral venue was given special permission to show John and Yoko Ono’s 1971 conceptual film, which included songs from the legendary album as well as bonus material.

The video is being screened at independent music venues all around the world, including Hard Rock Cafes and Hotels in North America and Europe.

At 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Heswall Hall, on Telegraph Road, was the sole location in the Liverpool City Region to hold a free showing of Imagine 50.

Fans from all over the world are invited to watch the film with Yoko and her son Sean Ono Lennon.

Imagine has become a timeless global song of solidarity, optimism, and pleasure throughout the previous five decades.

“John and I were both artists and we were living together, so we influenced each other,” Yoko Ono Lennon stated.

“At the time, the song ‘Imagine’ encapsulated what we all thought. John and I met, despite the fact that he is from the West and I am from the East, and we are still together.

“We have this oneness, and the entire globe will eventually become ‘one,’ in the sense that we will all be extremely happy together.”

“Because we have a lot of time, all of these instructions are for people who want to know how to spend eternity.”

Tim Burgess, of the 90s indie band The Charlatans, presented his popular Tim’s Twitter Listening Party during the showing.

Real-time interaction on social media from Yoko Ono Lennon, Sean Ono Lennon, Imagine’s bassist Klaus Voormann, keyboard player Nicky Hopkins, and Yes drummer Alan White improved the film’s viewing experience.

As spectators watch the legendary film and join millions around the world listening to Imagine, extra photos, quotes, and multi-media regarding the making of Imagine were shared during the film.

The lasting classic was reimagined by famous orchestral composer Hans Zimmer during the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year to commemorate Imagine’s golden anniversary.

Heswall Hall, a community trust, reopened in July after undergoing major renovations to provide the multi-purpose events venue with cutting-edge lighting and sound.

