The Wirral Council is preparing to spend £1 million on children’s homes in response to increased demand.

Wirral Council is expected to approve a £1 million loan to develop children’s homes after councillors supported the proposal in principle last night.

The Children, Young People and Education Committee of the local authority examined the proposal’s merits as well as the necessity to address the borough’s dearth of places for looked after children.

The committee was asked to approve a £1 million loan in principle to create children’s residential homes in the borough, according to Anne-Marie Carney, Wirral Council’s Children’s Commissioning Manager.

READ MORE: A new tax is being suggested for travel to Wales.

One of the plan’s goals, according to Ms Carney, is to increase the quantity and quality of children’s residential spaces.

Another important goal was to strengthen the market’s voluntary and non-profit sector.

The council officer stated that development on a six-bed facility for disabled children is already starting, as well as describing the next phase, which the committee was asked to assist in.

There was a plan to build four new children’s homes in Wirral, each with 16 beds.

These additional spaces were required due to increased demand, which was exacerbated by other local authorities’ usage of Wirral’s children’s care facilities.

Chris Carubia, a Liberal Democrat councillor, thought it was a “great proposal” and highly endorsed it.

Labour’s Cllr Paul Stuart sought to know why the committee was being asked to accept the funding before due diligence had been completed.

He was informed, however, that the committee’s approval of the £1 million loan was just in principle. Before the proposal is finalized, council officers must conduct due diligence procedures.