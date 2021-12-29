The Wirral Council has a large and daring plan to help combat the climate crisis.

Wirral Council has unveiled ambitious measures for combating the climate emergency in the coming year.

In 2022, the authority has declared that certain sections of road near schools will be closed at particular times.

Three additional schools will be added to the School Streets pilot next year, which presently includes Greenleas Primary in Wallasey, Christchurch Primary in Birkenhead, and Liscard Primary.

In total, a section of road outside six separate schools in the borough will be restricted to traffic for an hour in the morning and an hour in the afternoon as part of the study.

However, some exceptions will be made, such as school buses and blue badge holders who live in the restricted region or are visiting someone who does.

The implications of this decision was described by Labour councillor Liz Grey, chair of the authority’s climate emergency, environment, and transportation committee.

“The feedback we get from that [trial]will shape the distribution of it over the entire Wirral,” Cllr Grey added, “because we genuinely want people to cycle, walk, or scoot to school instead of being driven to school.”

“Right now, there’s just too much driving going on, and it’s harming everything from well-being to air quality, climate change, and road safety.”

Cllr Grey said the authority will push forward plans to add more 20mph zones next year in order to reduce deaths and injuries on Wirral’s roads as well as emissions.

“This Vision Zero [the goal of zero road deaths]is that you develop safer streets and infrastructure and work with all partners to ensure that we all learn to drive more safely, but while we’re driving, cycling, walking, and scooting around, we feel comfortable and we are safe,” she said.

“As part of this, we’ll have to implement 20mph [zones].”

“We’re also working on certain projects for peaceful neighborhoods,” Cllr Grey added.

“We’re in the last phases of planning for numerous [of these locations], which means you won’t be able to utilize residential roads as cut-throughs, you’ll have to lower the speed limit and implement a variety of other measures.””

