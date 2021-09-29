The Wirral baby who stars in Matalan’s Christmas pajama campaign will grow up at Alder Hey.

Every year, Matalan’s Christmas pajama campaign in partnership with Alder Hey Children’s Hospital is a big success, earning much-needed funds for the hospital.

This year’s Christmas nightwear campaign features a five-month-old infant from Bebington, Wirral.

Micah was born with Hirschsprung’s disease, a rare congenital illness that affects one in every 5,000 children in the United Kingdom.

Matalan’s Alder Hey family pyjamas 2021 with a Christmas design are now available.

Micah was born with a piece of his lower colon that didn’t function because the nerves in his bowel didn’t fully grow when he was in the womb.

Micah couldn’t eat, was vomiting, and had a distended stomach with a horrible rash. Micha’s clogged bowel was identified when he was just 36 hours old, and he was rushed to Alder Hey from Arrowe Park Hospital.

The staff at Alder Hey fitted a stoma bag after performing an ileostomy surgery. Following that, Micha’s parents were able to see Micah take his first feed since birth.

Micah is now five months old and doing well, but he will spend the rest of his childhood at Alder Hey.

Micah’s mother, Kayleigh, said: “We are so excited to be a part of this year’s Matalan campaign, which generates much-needed funds to help Alder Hey provide outstanding care, and to know that the monies will go towards establishing a new Neonatal section is incredible.”

“They truly provide the best care for the tiniest of babies, and the comfort they provide for parents is exceptional in these trying times.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to every member of the Neo team, Miss Almond and her team, and the entire Alder Hey Hospital personnel. “From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.”

Betty is a four-year-old girl. She has had multiple procedures at Alder Hey and has to be transported between the two hospitals numerous times since she was born prematurely at Liverpool Women’s Hospital. Betty’s family will benefit from a new NICU.

