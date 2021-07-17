The Wirral Art Gallery has reopened after being averted from permanent closure.

According to Wirral Council, the gallery was closed last Tuesday for “essential engineering works.”

According to the city, this effort is the first step toward finding a long-term solution to improve ventilation at The Williamson.

The Oxton attraction was targeted for closure in Wirral Council’s annual budget plans earlier this year.

However, after a public uproar from both councillors and people, the plan was shelved.

Cllr Jerry Williams said the gallery was a “focal point” of the Liverpool City Region’s tourist offering and could generate revenue for the city region’s economy at a council committee hearing in January.

The council had spent “a fortune” improving The Williamson’s lighting, only to be considering closing the “jewel in the crown” of local culture, according to the Labour councillor.

Similarly, Oxton Liberal Democrat councillor Allan Brame claimed he has received more letters and emails about this issue than any other in his time on the council.

He stated that The Williamson was about more than just art.

It had a popular cafe service and a broader offering outside its duty as an art gallery and a museum, according to Cllr Brame, and it had a popular cafe service and a broader offering beyond its function as an art gallery and a museum.

While further inspections – and any corresponding repairs – are carried out, the gallery will continue to have limited visitor numbers until further notice.

Regular safety assessments will continue to ensure that the building operates as safely as possible for both personnel and visitors.