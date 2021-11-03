The Winter Wellbeing package from Neal’s Yard Remedies is ideal for a self-care evening.

Winter is here, and as the nights grow longer, numerous cosmetic firms are introducing decadent yet inexpensive pampering options for those self-care evenings.

The iconic organic cosmetics brand Neal’s Yard Remedies has released its first-ever Winter Wellbeing package, which includes a mix of carefully picked natural and organic winter heroes to create the ideal aromatherapeutic self-care regimen.

The box’s contents are worth over £100, but consumers can acquire it for £120, and it includes some popular items.

There’s also an offer going on right now that allows consumers to acquire the box for only £25 if they spend £60 or more on natural and organic favorites – learn more here.

Skin care can be difficult to purchase, especially if it’s a new product you haven’t tried before; you’ll want to make sure it’s perfect for you before spending any money.

That’s why we decided to give the winter wellbeing box a try to see if it’s worth purchasing –

Sensitive Restore + Smooth Serum (30mL/1.01 oz): A mix of fermented oat extract, sea water mineral infusion, and hyaluronic acid instantly soothes and hydrates reactive skin.

Cleanses and relaxes with an aromatherapeutic blend of organic essential oils in English Lavender Bath & Shower Gel (200ml / 6.76 fl. oz.).

Aromatic Body Butter (50g / 1.76 oz. net wt.): Nourishes deeply with organic shea butter, cocoa butter, and a soothing blend of essential oils.

Melissa Hand Cream (30ml / 1.01 fl. oz.): Nourishes and conditions skin with a light lemon balm smell.

10ml (0.34 fl. oz.) Organic Defense Aromatherapy Blend: Lemongrass zest, niaouli purification, and naturally protective thyme.

Calming Temple Salve (10g / 0.35 oz. net wt.): A nutritious, readily absorbed salve for massaging into temples as part of a calming routine.

Quiet Time Tea (net weight: 27g / 0.95 oz.): With this gentle floral infusion, you can create a moment of peace.

The winter wellbeing box from Neal’s Yard Remedies is called “The winter self-care edit,” and it includes a step-by-step guide for your wintry evening ritual, which sounds like the perfect night in to unwind.

All of the individual products are presented in a lovely manner.