The Winter Looks of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have worn a variety of winter outfits, ranging from coat dresses to wraps.

As the temperatures drop and the jackets come out, the two royals’ previous winter clothes provide two distinct winter looks.

Both women, on the other hand, have attractive outfits in their closets to keep the cold at bay.

The Houndstooth Tribute to Princess Diana by Kate Middleton

When Kate was spotted in a red and white houndstooth coat dress on a royal tour to Sweden in 2018, she gave a classic royal design her own spin.

Princess Diana wore a red and white houndstooth jacket with a black and white houndstooth skirt by Moschino at Sandringham in 1990, and the Duchess of Cambridge paid tribute to her.

Catherine Walker designed Kate’s costume, which she wore to the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm to discuss mental health.

Meghan Markle’s Club Monaco CoatMeghan Markle visited the Hubb Community Kitchen in November 2018 for her first major solo royal endeavor.

After an inferno destroyed the Grenfell Tower apartment complex, killing 72 people, the Duchess of Sussex worked on Together: Our Community Cookbook to aid the Grenfell Tower community.

Meghan wore a burgundy Club Monaco coat and dress when she learned how the book’s proceeds were spent.

She completed the look with Givenchy ankle boots, the same brand that made her wedding gown.

Kate Middleton attends a Remembrance Sunday service.

For Remembrance Sunday in 2020, Kate Middleton wore a military-style black Alexander McQueen coat outfit.

The royals and Prince Harry were at odds at the time over Prince Harry’s request for a wreath to be set on his behalf while he stayed in California after quitting royal duties earlier in the year.

Kate accessorized the look with a three-poppy brooch, indicating the royal family’s support for the Royal British Legion’s annual poppy appeal.

Christmas Fashion for the Royal Family

Christmas is a key event in the royal calendar, and the royals have been spotted together on two occasions over the festive season.

Meghan Markle wore a camel colored Sentaler wrap coat in camel for her first royal Christmas in 2017.

Kate was photographed at the same religious service. This is a condensed version of the information.