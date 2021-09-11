The winning National Lottery numbers and jackpot for Saturday, September 11, 2021 are now available.

We’ve all had the discussion about what we’d do if we won the jackpot.

But, as they say, you have to be in it to win it, so if you bought a ticket to tonight’s game, we have the crucial numbers that might make or break your life.

What would you do if you had the money? Retire? Do you want to travel and explore the world? Alternatively, why not surprise your loved ones with something they’ve always wanted?

READ MORE: Unannounced health inspectors arrived at Southport Pontins

All of these possibilities would be available to you if you won tonight’s big £4.1 million prize.

Results of the Lotto

The Lotto jackpot is £4.1 million tonight, and the winning numbers are: TBA

Results of the Thunderball

You must choose five numbers from one to 39, as well as one “Thunderball” from one to 14. The smallest prize is £3, and the larger the prizes, the more numbers you match. The grand prize is worth £50,000.

The following are tonight’s results: TBA