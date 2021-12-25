The winner of the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special has been announced.

The winner of the 2021 Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special is singer Anne-Marie.

Graziano Di Prima, a 30-year-old pop sensation and professional dancer, won the competition after a spectacular cha cha that earned them a perfect score of 40 from the judges.

They tied for first place with former Bake Off presenter Mel Giedroyc and Neil Jones, whose choice of Vanilla Ice’s Ice Ice Baby was also a big hit.

Anne Marie, who is also a coach on The Voice, was noticeably taken aback when her name was shouted out during the BBC One show’s Christmas special, which aired on Christmas Day.

“I can’t believe that,” she exclaimed. I’m ecstatic to have this opportunity to perform. It brought out a side of me that I hadn’t seen before.