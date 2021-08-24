The winner of Love Island Liam is confident that he will propose to Millie at some point.

After he and Millie Court were voted champions of Love Island on television on Tuesday night, Liam Reardon says he is certain he will be able to pull a proposal “out of the bag.”

During the live final, the bricklayer from Wales, 22, asked the fashion buyer’s administrator from Essex, 24, to be his girlfriend.

Millie and Toby Aromolaran won £50,000 after defeating Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran, and instead of keeping the entire sum for herself, Millie elected to split it with her partner.

She addressed the next important step in their relationship after their win, saying, “The proposal is going to have to be massive.”

“It’s going to be huge,” Liam continued, “but I’m sure I can pull it out of the bag.” I’m confident I’ll be able to handle it.”

The couple reportedly discussed their ambitions to “eventually” move in together in Essex.

“I adore where I’m from, but I’d like to branch out and relocate somewhere new, and Essex appears to be the ideal location,” Liam remarked.

“I know some of the males who were in the villa with whom I got along so well, and they mentioned moving in together and wishing to relocate to Essex, so that’s something I’d absolutely consider, and it’s actually my aim to relocate to Essex.”

He stated that they will “eventually” settle, but that after living together at the Love Island villa in Mallorca, they did not want to “jump into living together right away” since it would put “too much pressure” on them.

“We haven’t been apart long enough to miss each other and do the things that normal couples do,” Millie explained. But we (from the villa) will rent a house in Essex, and the boys will rent a house in Essex, and we’ll see how it goes for six months before getting down to business.”

Liam described it as a “huge thing” for him because the couple agreed they wanted children and a comfortable family life.

“Having children is a dream of mine; it’s something I genuinely want to do with someone I love,” he stated.

"I stated I wanted three kids, and Millie seems to agree. I had a fantastic upbringing."