The winner of a £1 million lottery ticket purchased in Sefton must collect the prize by tomorrow.

If a lottery winner from Sefton does not claim their reward by tomorrow, they will lose £1 million.

The EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker ticket was purchased on January 15 this year in the Merseyside district, but no one has come forward to claim it.

The ticket will become void if it is not claimed by tomorrow.

Instead, the money will be donated to a good cause fund.

MNGF 22971 was the winning code on January 15, 2021.

On March 12 of this year, another unclaimed £1 million winning ticket was purchased in adjacent Cheshire East.

“We’re desperate to discover this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their money, this great reward could genuinely make a significant difference to somebody’s life,” Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said.

“We’re advising anyone who purchased a ticket in this area to double-check their old EuroMillions tickets or hunt for a missing ticket anyplace.

“In the current scenario, we encourage everyone to check their tickets online at national-lottery.co.uk or by downloading the National Lottery app, and to only buy or check their tickets in retail (shops) if government instruction is followed.

“When you play online through the website or app, your ticket is reviewed, and you will receive an email notification if you win a prize. You may also use the National Lottery app to see if you’re a winner by scanning your retail tickets.

“Look in clothes pockets, wallets, and bags, as well as down the back of the sofa. We’ve got the champagne chilled and are crossing our fingers that the lucky winner shows up to accept their prize.”

This year’s lottery draw rewards totaling more than £10 million have yet to be claimed.