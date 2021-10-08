The Wildlife Trusts are urging a ban on seabed trawling and the protection of peatlands as carbon sinks.

As part of attempts to conserve crucial carbon stocks, conservationists are calling for a ban on trawling the English seabed and an end to deep peat farming.

The Wildlife Trusts have issued a warning ahead of the international Cop26 climate negotiations in Glasgow, stating that effort to restore nature on a large scale is required if the world is to confront the climate catastrophe.

A ban on peatland burning and the sale of peat, as well as “highly protected status” for all seagrass habitats and a boost to sustainable farming, are among the demands made by the network of wildlife conservation organisations.

They want to see more natural woodland regeneration or native tree planting, more green space in cities and new developments, and a “Wildbelt” designation safeguarding land that has been restored to its natural state.

According to the trusts, climate change is causing natural decreases, while the loss of wildlife and carbon-storing habitats like woodlands is undercutting attempts to reduce emissions.

Craig Bennett, the chief executive of the Wildlife Trusts, warned that, in addition to reducing emissions at the source, a “enormous increase” in the quantity of land and sea conserved for wildlife was required.

The Wildlife Trusts urged for action on both climate and environmental declines in a report released in the run-up to the Cop26 conference, where governments will be under pressure to take action on dangerous warming.

The trusts want to see more carbon-storing ecosystems protected, including a new request in England to prohibit bottom-trawling the seabed, which conservationists say releases carbon held in sediment and habitat.

Because seagrass is a significant carbon store and a critical home for species, all seagrass habitats should be awarded highly protected status, and the government should repeat its commitment to safeguard coastal habitats that absorb carbon, such as saltmarshes.

Destructive farming, such as draining and ploughing lowland peat, emits carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, thus conservationists are advocating for a ban on growing crops on deep peatland, as part of a slew of other measures to save the valuable environment.

Conservationists argue that all of the UK’s upland peatland should be restored by 2050.

“Nature’s remarkable capacity to trap carbon safely and deliver other key advantages is,” Mr Bennett remarked.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”