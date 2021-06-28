The wildlife-rich British Overseas Territory has announced plans to safeguard the entirety of its land area.

The government of a remote UK overseas territory has announced that the entire land area will be accorded protected status in order to maintain the region’s unique wildlife.

The Government of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands (GSGSSI) announced that the islands’ whole landmass of 3,800 square kilometers (almost 1,500 square miles) will be designated as terrestrial protected areas.

It claimed the designation will enhance the islands’ marine protected area, which is five times larger than the UK and contains a fully protected reserve of 283,000 square kilometers (109,000 square miles) where all fishing is prohibited.

In the summer, the beaches of South Georgia are teeming with fur and elephant seals, as well as large colonies of penguins.

Albatrosses, the world’s most southerly songbird – the South Georgia pipit – and a type of carnivorous duck live in the low-lying ice-free portions of the mostly hilly landscape.

Some of the world’s largest penguin colonies can be found on the South Sandwich Islands, which are extremely remote.

The administration claims it wants to improve the island’s excellent wildlife preservation while also allowing people to enjoy sustainable excursions to the area.

It intends to create a protected area in South Georgia that will focus on protecting the ecosystem and fostering wildlife, as well as facilitating scientific research and allowing sustainable visitors.

According to the report, a protected area in the South Sandwich Islands will recognize the islands’ pristine nature and the absence of non-native species brought by humans, as well as strengthen the protection provided by their inaccessibility.

In preparation for the development of legislation on the protected areas, the government will develop management plans in conjunction with partners, while a second phase of the project will identify sites in South Georgia that require extra research, monitoring, and management.

The decision to further conserve the islands’ natural environment follows the success of a £10 million rat and mouse eradication program to protect native species, which saw South Georgia proclaimed rat and mouse-free in 2018.

Introduced reindeer have also been removed from the island, which was historically used for whaling and sealing, and there are ongoing efforts to eradicate non-native plant species. (This is a brief piece.)