The wife who stabbed her husband, the body slamming woman beater, and the vile pervert were all saved from prison.

These are nine of the persons who were spared from facing immediate jail time in Merseyside’s courts.

A pervert who surreptitiously filmed himself having sex with a woman before secretly filming himself groping her breasts while she slept is one of them.

Anthony Blakemore later told the woman, “I’ve been watching it and showing it to friends,” before dragging her to the ground and kicking her legs during a night out.

In a city center takeout, a man was kicked in the head and knocked out.

A woman stabbed her husband in the chest during a fight after a history of domestic abuse, according to one court.

Natalie Worgan had already been convicted of violence against her husband, according to the court.

When it comes to punishment, judges and magistrates must assess whether there is a realistic hope of rehabilitation, significant personal mitigation, and whether immediate detention will have a negative influence on others.

These factors, as well as others, can determine whether an offender walks free from court or is sentenced to prison right away.

Below are the most recent court cases in which people have been spared from going to jail.

A pervert invited what he believed to be a 14-year-old girl to his house for sex.

Before cultivating her and arranging for her to visit his home, Paul McAuley warned the ‘girl’ on an adult dating site to be wary of dangerous men.

In talks that lasted little under two months, the 38-year-old inquired, “Would you prefer a guy to have sex with?” and made other filthy remarks.

Unbeknownst to McAuley, he was conversing with a paedophile hunter, who reported everything to the cops.

Between November 14 last year and January 5 this year, McAuley, of Lakeside Close, Widnes, admitted attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and organising the commission of a child sex offence.

The defense attorney, Jeremy Rawson, claimed that his client was “virtually imprisoned” by his medical difficulties and lived a “isolated” and “insular” life.

McAuley is a “weak, sensitive person” who is “at risk of exploitation and bullying” in jail, according to the judge, who was able to suspend his sentence because there is a “realistic hope of rehabilitation.”

