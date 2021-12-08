The Wife of an ex-NFL quarterback has been arrested for allegedly stealing designer bags and jewelry from her boss.

After allegedly plotting and carrying out a plan to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of designer products from her workplace, the wife of a former National Football League (NFL) quarterback was arrested.

According to TMZ, Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony grand theft after an inquiry found she had allegedly stolen valuable things from her boss, philanthropist and film producer Sydney Holland, back in October.

According to The New York Post, McNown, the wife of former Chicago Bears quarterback Cade McNown, “lifted” items from Holland such as purses, clothing, and jewelry.

According to insiders, Christina had easy access to Holland’s personal possessions because she had been her boss’s trusted assistant and stylist for 12 years.

Holland was apparently able to observe that some of her belongings had vanished in the months leading up to her discovery of Christina as the perpetrator. She also noticed that several of the stolen things were for sale on the internet.

Christina was eventually apprehended, and her arraignment was set for February. She’s apparently still using social media and her website to sell herself as a stylist.

In a similar case, an Irish receptionist was sentenced to prison for over 20 years of theft from her company.

Between 2001 and 2019, Anita Gallagher stole €55,000 ($62,105) from her supervisor, Dr. John Peters, while working at his clinic at the Littlepace Medical Centre. From 2013 to 2019, she stole the €60 ($70) fee that private patients paid on a regular basis, raking in an average of €6,000 ($9,035) every year.

Gallagher’s criminal behavior is said to have worsened when Peters’ wife, the practice manager, was away for long periods of time.

Gallagher’s larceny was eventually found by Peters, who confronted her in 2019. Gallagher admitted and apologized before resigning in September of that year, but she asked that her family not be aware of her activities.

Gallagher’s 28-year marriage ended when police arrived at her home in June 2020 to arrest her after Peters reported the thefts. She later pleaded guilty to eight sample charges of theft from the practice between January 2013 and August 2019 in Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Gallagher's activities were "motivated by fundamental avarice and opportunism," according to Judge Melanie Greally, because she was under "no pecuniary obligation" to steal from her company. Gallagher "only stopped once she was found," according to the magistrate. Greally began with a three-and-a-half-sentence headline.