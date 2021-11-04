The wife of a Scottish Sikh imprisoned in India has urged the Indian government to seek his release.

The wife of a Scottish Sikh imprisoned in India without charge has called on the Indian government to seek his release immediately on the fourth anniversary of his captivity.

After traveling to Punjab for his wedding on November 4th, 2017, Jagtar Singh Johal of Dumbarton was detained, with local media tying his detention to the assassination of Hindu leaders in the area.

Mr Singh Johal was abducted by Indian plain clothes police operatives while shopping with his wife Gurpreet Kaur, according to the Sikh Federation (UK).

Mr. Singh Johal has repeatedly accused Indian authorities of torturing and mistreating him.

Mrs Kaur Johal penned an open letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the four-year anniversary of her husband’s captivity, pleading for the government to intervene in Mr Singh Johal’s case.

“Today marks four years since the horrible day when the cops grabbed and took Jaggi from my arms,” she said. I still have nightmares about that day and Jaggi’s ensuing torment.

“The UK government must listen and act to ensure my husband’s freedom and return after four years in prison.”

“We had hoped that the charges against Jagtar would be dropped at the last hearing in October 2021, but the case was rescheduled for January 2022 because the Indian authorities were unable to show any proof in court.”

“All I want and pray for is for my husband to return home so we can begin our life together, but I am concerned for his and my mental and physical health as a result of all of this suffering.”

Mrs Kaur Johal also requested a face-to-face meeting with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, saying, “I need Liz Truss to look me in the eye and tell me when I will be reunited with my husband as the Foreign Secretary and as a wife.”

"I'm struggling to keep going because I'm suffering in quiet." I'd like to meet with her so that she can hear about my suffering." "The Prime Minister is very well aware of my constituent Jagtar Singh Johal, who was seized by plainclothes officers while shopping with his new wife in the capital," SNP MP Martin Docherty-Hughes said in Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday.