The widow of Kobe Bryant will reach a settlement in the case of her husband’s death in a car accident.

Kobe Bryant’s wife has reached an agreement with the pilot and owners of the helicopter that crashed last year, killing the NBA star, his daughter, and seven others.

Vanessa Bryant, her children, and other victims’ relatives filed a settlement agreement notice with a federal judge in Los Angeles on Tuesday, but the contents of the confidential agreement were not revealed.

The settlement, originally reported by KABC-TV, would conclude a negligence and wrongful death case launched against the pilot’s estate and the owner and operator of the helicopter that crashed into a mountainside on January 26, 2020 if it is granted by the court.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and six other passengers were flying from Orange County to his Mamba Sports Academy in Ventura County for a minor basketball competition. In the San Fernando Valley, north of Los Angeles, the chopper encountered dense fog.

The Sikorsky S-76 helicopter banked abruptly and plunged into the Calabasas hills below, killing all nine aboard instantly before flames engulfed the wreckage. Pilot Ara Zobayan had nearly broken through the clouds when the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter banked abruptly and plunged into the Calabasas hills below, killing all nine aboard instantly before flames engulfed the wreckage.

Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri, and their daughter Alyssa were among those killed, as were Christina Mauser, who assisted Bryant in coaching his daughter’s basketball team, and Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton. Gianna’s teammates were Alyssa and Payton.

The National Transportation Safety Board issued a report in February blaming the disaster on pilot error. According to the NTSB, Zobayan made a sequence of poor decisions that caused him to fly blindly into a cloud wall, where he became so disoriented that he felt he was climbing when the craft was sinking.

The agency also chastised Island Express Helicopters Inc for failing to conduct proper safety reviews and oversight.

The accord would put an end to legal proceedings against Zobayan’s estate, Island Express Helicopters, and its owner, Island Express Holding Corporation, per the terms of the settlement. The lawsuit claimed that the firms failed to adequately train or oversee Zobayan, and that the pilot was irresponsible and negligent in flying in fog, and that the flight should have been aborted.

The company Island Express Helicopters has refuted the allegations. (This is a brief piece.)