The whole lineup for Strictly Come Dancing 2021 has been announced.

Ugo Monye, a former rugby player, has been named as the 15th and last celebrity for the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Monye, a former England player who now works as a sports commentator, was announced as a participant on Friday.

He will appear with Olympic champion swimmer Adam Peaty and Loose Women host Judi Love in the new season, which will premiere in the autumn.

“What a dream come true,” Monye, 38, remarked. Strictly is the most popular entertainment show on television, and I can’t wait to show everyone that I’m more than simply a dad when it comes to dancing.

“My two beautiful kids never got to witness me play rugby, so knowing they can watch me waltz and twirl every week is extremely special to me.

“At the best of times, I love an outfit, so bring on the sequins.”

Strictly Come Dancing has announced the 15 competitors that will compete in the upcoming series.

In the BBC One celebrity dancing competition, here’s a list of who will be putting their best foot forward on the dance floor:

Former rugby player who now works as a pundit for BT Sport and ITV, as well as a new team captain on A Question Of Sport, was just announced.

Monye, 38, was a Harlequins and England player.

“What a dream come true,” he exclaimed. Strictly is the most popular entertainment show on television, and I can’t wait to show everyone that I’m more than simply a dad when it comes to dancing.

“My two beautiful kids never got to witness me play rugby, so knowing they can watch me waltz and twirl every week is extremely special to me.

“At the best of times, I love an outfit, so bring on the sequins.”

Judi Love is a comedian and television host who is best known for her appearances on Loose Women.

“I believe I’m still in amazement that I’ll be a part of this incredible show,” she remarked.

“I’ve admired the remarkable abilities of these dancers and celebrities who have participated and dedicated themselves to mastering a new craft for many years.

“I’m really excited to push myself in a way that I’ve only ever thought of doing, and now it’s finally happening.”

The summary comes to a close.

”