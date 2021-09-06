The whole guide to Liverpool’s 2021 Reggae Festival.

The clock is ticking! This weekend, one of Liverpool’s most popular festivals returns to the city.

On Friday and Saturday, the Positive Vibration Festival of Reggae 2021 will take place at the historic Baltic Triangle.

Artists and DJs will perform sounds from a variety of genres, including reggae, roots, dub, jungle, and drum ‘n’ bass.

The line-up for this year’s festival, which includes General Levy, Congo Natty, and Gentleman’s Dub Club, has been touted as “one of their biggest years so far.”

The festival is divided into six different performance sections, including Camp and Furnace and Hangar 34, to ensure that guests have access to a diverse choice of reggae bands.

The festival, which began in 2016, has rapidly become a solid favorite among not just music fans, but also families, thanks to activities such as dub poetry, dance, capoeira, drumming and movement, arts and crafts, screen-printing, and beatboxing.

It sponsors a reggae Q+A every year, which attempts to examine the genre’s impact on British culture and society by bringing together panels of individuals from the reggae and music industries to share their experiences and ideas.

Don Letts, the British film director, will make an exclusive appearance at this year’s festival as part of his much-anticipated book tour.

Now is the time to vote!

He will answer questions about his life and career, sign books, and perform one of his famed DJ sets after giving a reading of his book, the “Rebel Dread.”

A ‘Jamdown Market’ will feature vendors selling a wide range of food, drink, records, clothing, arts and crafts, jewelry, and health and well-being products.

The concert will take place from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Friday and 12 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Saturday, with weekend tickets costing £66.25 (plus booking fee).

Children and teenagers are welcome to attend, but they must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, and they must adhere to a 9pm curfew. Those under the age of 12 will be admitted for free.