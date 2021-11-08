The white supremacist who live-streamed the mosque massacre claims he was forced to plead guilty.

Brenton Tarrant, who allegedly opened fire in two mosques in New Zealand on March 15, 2019, while live-streaming the killing of 51 people and injury of 40 more, was subjected to inhumane and degrading treatment in jail, according to his counsel, Tony Ellis.

Tarrant, a white supremacist who live-streamed the murders on Facebook, told officers after his arrest that he planned to target another mosque and burn down all three after the shootings and that he wished he had done so, according to the Associated Press.

Tarrant pled guilty to all charges last year, including 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder, and one count of terrorism, and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release, the highest punishment in New Zealand.

According to local media outlet RNZ, Tarrant informed his lawyer that his treatment in jail had impaired his “desire to carry on” and that he had chosen the quickest way out was to plead guilty.

According to The New York Times, New Zealand’s chief coroner, Judge Deborah Marshall, recently launched a new investigation into the attack in response to family requests for further information.

The lawyer’s memo was not made public right away on Monday. Only two local media agencies, RNZ and Stuff, were given permission by the gunman to discuss the issue, according to Ellis.

The coroner’s office did not release a copy of the document right away, instead referring demands to Ellis. The coroner’s office, on the other hand, did not dispute the memo’s existence or the media’s portrayal of it.

According to RNZ, Ellis urged Tarrant to appeal his sentencing and convictions on the grounds that his rights had been violated, and Tarrant was considering doing so.

According to Ellis, the gunman spent much of his time in solitary prison while awaiting his trial and had sufficient access to counsel, information, and documentation concerning his case.

The memo came after Marshall’s office started an investigation into the victims’ deaths last month, the latest in a series of investigations into the attacks.

Rosemary Omar, whose 24-year-old son Tariq was killed in the Al Noor mosque shooting, told RNZ that the gunman's allegations were false.