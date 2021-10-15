The ‘white powder’ has enveloped the village streets.

Villagers on the outskirts of Runcorn awakened to find their homes, automobiles, and streets blanketed in a peculiar “white powder.”

According to Cheshire Live, the powder, which came from a neighboring manufacturing plant, largely damaged Northwich Road and an adjacent area on Monday.

The emission was classified as a “minor discharge” by the Saint Gobain Isover manufacturing factory on Rivington Road, which makes mineral wool insulation.

Concerns have been raised about pets and wildlife consuming the powder, which could contain glass.

Dave Espley, 49, of Preston Brook, on the outskirts of Runcorn, found his car street covered in the stuff when he awoke.

“It looked like it had snowed,” he remarked.

“The problem is what it’s released and if it’s safe for wildlife and pets; it’s also quite abrasive, so it’s causing all kinds of problems with people’s cars.”

“It was literally all over everything, and the primary issue was figuring out what it was.

“There are a lot of questions, and we’re just trying to figure out what’s going on.”

“We’ve been assured it’s 70% glass, so it won’t melt as soon as it rains,” says the narrator.

“I’m not sure how they’re going to fix it completely because it’s all over the fields.”

"I'm aware of folks who have vegetable gardens and have been told to throw everything away.

“It looks like frost and can still be seen all over the road outside the facility (Isover).”

“The Environment Agency has come around and apologized, as has the Isover plant manager, and I believe he was having a worse day than the rest of us.”

“The key worry is what’s in it and whether or not it’s poisonous.”

“We’ve been advised it’s not toxic and that we shouldn’t eat it, but we’re clearly worried about pets and wildlife.”

Dave further stated that the “abrasive” substance has caused damage to a number of automobiles on the road, and that valets have been hired to assist in the removal of the powder from people’s vehicles.

