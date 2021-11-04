The White House on the Role of Education in Virginia’s Election: ‘Republicans are Lying.’

The White House said on Thursday that Republicans are lying about Democrats’ education positions.

Karine Jean-Pierre, the deputy press secretary, was asked multiple times about the role of critical race theory and schools in Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin’s victory over Democrat Terry McAuliffe.

“Republicans lie,” Jean-Pierre declared. “They aren’t being real about where we stand, and they are cynically attempting to use our children as a political football.” In the Commonwealth’s gubernatorial election, how race is taught in schools and parental control over education became a wedge issue.

Youngkin and his Republican supporters chastised McAuliffe after comments he made on education during their debate on September 29. McAuliffe, who had been considered the favorite for much of the campaign, received pushback from Youngkin and his followers.

McAuliffe stated, “I don’t believe parents should be instructing schools what they should teach.”

Parents, on the other hand, should be in charge of their children’s education, according to Youngkin. The Republican contender received applause during one of his final stump rallies when he promised to “abolish critical race theory on Day One.” On Thursday, the White House reiterated McAuliffe’s sentiments, saying that school curriculum should be decided by communities, schools, school boards, and parents.

“That means politicians shouldn’t dictate what our children learn,” Jean-Pierre explained, “but we also need to be honest about what’s going on here.”

Critical race theory looks at how racism has been ingrained in American law, politics, and other modern institutions. The theory isn’t covered in Virginia’s Standards of Learning, and instructors throughout the country told NBC News that their schools aren’t required or pushing them to learn it.

Exit polls, on the other hand, revealed that education and critical race theory were major considerations for Virginia voters when they went to the polls on Tuesday.

According to the Associated Press, the controversy over teaching critical race theory in schools was the single most important reason in Virginia voters’ decision to vote for governor. Those who considered education to be a high priority were more likely to back Youngkin.

The White House underlined the importance of when asked how Democrats might respond to Republican messaging on education and race theory. This is a condensed version of the information.