The White House is defying national pressure on Manchin and Sinema to pass the $3.5 trillion package.

The White House has stated that it would not put political pressure on Democratic Senators Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia to pass President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill.

White House aides pointed out that Sinema and Manchin aren’t usually swayed by political pressure, which is why they believe Biden should explain the package to the two Democrats.

The president has canceled his trip to Chicago on Wednesday to promote vaccines, opting to stay in Washington as the bill’s passage approaches a critical point.

During her Monday news briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki discussed the components of the “Build Back Better” package in the aim of persuading members who are still undecided.

“I wanted to take the opportunity just to remind everyone, especially in the public, of what we’re talking about in these packages and why the president is fighting so hard to move his agenda forward,” Psaki said at the start of her briefing.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The bill, which is currently undergoing tense talks on Capitol Hill, would drastically alter the government’s relationship with its citizens while also significantly expanding the social safety net.

It aims to expand well-known programs, such as Medicare’s dental, vision, and hearing aid benefits, as well as the Obama-era health law’s temporary subsidies that helped individuals get insurance during the pandemic.

During the negotiations, though, House Democrats have become more anxious, with some blaming Biden. He had intended to spend the last few weeks rallying support for the bill, but the turmoil in Afghanistan and the rise in coronavirus cases kept him from doing so.

Some Democrats are concerned that the president’s argument for the package won’t always resonate with folks who want a clearer picture of what’s in it for them.

“This is a case where the sum is more than the pieces: it’s critical for people to understand what the components are, they’re highly popular, and they’d have a huge influence on people’s lives,” said David Axelrod, a former top advisor to President Barack Obama. “However, it has devolved into a price war, which is undesirable. Republicans want Democrats to fight on that battlefield.”

