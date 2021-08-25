The White House has released audio of Vice President Joe Biden’s snide response to a reporter on Afghanistan.

President Joe Biden’s response to a reporter’s query on the American pullout deadline in Afghanistan has raised some eyebrows.

At the White House on Wednesday, Biden met with members of his Cabinet, national security team, and private sector executives to discuss cybersecurity challenges. NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Peter Alexander asked Biden at the end of the discussion what he would do if Americans were remained in Afghanistan after the August 31 deadline.

Biden initially responded with a chuckle to Alexander’s query, but as the audio feed faded, Biden can be heard stating, “You’ll be the first person I call.” After the meeting, which was broadcast on a live video from the White House, Biden did not accept any questions.

Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy asked press secretary Jen Psaki at a follow-up briefing if she could clarify on Biden’s remarks to Alexander.

Psaki responded, “I believe the question he was asked…was about when he will deliver information regarding a decision on August 31.” “I believe what he conveyed was that…well, what I can express from here is that, as he stated yesterday…we are on pace to finish our mission by August 31.”

Obviously, there are talks going on, and the president just got a briefing this morning,” Psaki said.

Alexander took to Twitter to comment on the situation, which elicited a variety of opinions from followers. Alexander tweeted, “I asked President Biden what he will do if Americans are still in Afghanistan after the August 31 deadline.” “‘You’ll be the first person I call,’ he said. “I didn’t ask any questions.”

“I’m confused,” one Twitter user said. Isn’t it taking questions when you ask him a question and he responds?

“I’m with the president, he’s on this!” someone another tweeted. You’re not going to offer him any grace until you’ve gotten rid of everyone living! Hundreds of millions of people! This is completely incorrect!”

According to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, 4,500 out of 6,500 Americans have been removed from Afghanistan.

“When our evacuation operations began on August 14, there was a population of up to 6,000 American citizens in Afghanistan that wanted to leave,” Blinken stated. This is a condensed version of the information.