The White House has released a new strategy to protect pensions from the effects of climate change.

The Biden administration has produced a new report on how it intends to address climate-related risk in the US, including inside the country’s pension plans.

The paper details how the Biden administration is seeking to adopt new measures such as updated climate change instructional materials and draft federal procurement regulations that take into account the impact of government investments on greenhouse gas emissions.

Identifying solutions to protect Americans’ retirement assets from the financial threats posed by global climate change was a primary aspect of the strategy plan. A rule that would improve how the Department of Labor addresses climate risks in pension plans is one of the recommendations included in the strategy.

The White House justified the inclusion of climate risks in pension plans in a fact sheet released with the report on Friday, claiming that extreme weather events have cost $600 billion in physical and economic damages in the last five years alone, and that these losses trickle into retirement plans.

The rule’s goal would be to encourage retirement planners to pay more attention to climate variables when making retirement plans. A Labor Department rule released on Oct. 14 as part of the White House effort is said to help secure roughly $12 trillion in retirement funds.

The rule would affect nearly 54 percent of the 141 million Americans with pension plans protected by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, according to the language of the rule posted to the Federal Register (ERISA).

The proposal would apply to pension, health, and other welfare programs that now hold company stock, as well as ERISA-covered intermediaries, if it is finalized. This includes common trusts, master trusts, and any other entity that invests the assets of two or more independent employee benefit plans.

This series of recommendations, aimed at mitigating the financial risks posed by global climate change, is part of President Joe Biden’s long-stated commitment to make the issue a priority in both his domestic and foreign policy. It combines other programs such as incorporating climate resilience into new infrastructure projects and increasing the usage of renewables in the US electrical grid.

The climate policy also comes only weeks before Biden’s trip to Scotland for the United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change, or COP26, meeting of world leaders.