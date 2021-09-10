The White House does not rule out the possibility of a vaccine mandate for domestic flights.

Following President Joe Biden’s announcement of sweeping mandates on the US workforce this week, 19 vaccine mandates for domestic flight travelers could be next on his agenda.

When asked if the Biden administration would be receptive to the concept, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, “We are always looking at more we can do to protect and preserve lives.” “Obviously, he made a major and bold announcement yesterday, so I can’t forecast or preview anything for you, but we’ll keep looking for methods to save more lives.”

The refusal came just one day after Biden declared that millions of individuals, including government employees, federal contractors, firms with more than 100 employees, most health-care workers, and federal school personnel, would be required to get immunizations.

“Many of us are irritated by the roughly 80 million Americans who are still unvaccinated, despite the fact that the vaccine is safe, effective, and free,” Biden said Thursday in introducing the new programs that are still in the works, largely at the agency level. “This is an unvaccinated pandemic.”

Biden’s detractors, particularly some Republican governors, have slammed the announcement this week, calling it a federal overreach. Several governors have stated that they will sue to overturn the new vaccine mandates.

Biden has repeatedly denied that he will impose a vaccine mandate since assuming office in January. This week, he focuses on the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), and other agencies’ regulatory authority to implement. For several of the provisions, timelines and precise guidelines are still being prepared.

Psaki claimed that when Biden made the mandate decision, he was “channeling” the frustrations of people all throughout the country.

“We didn’t expect there would be such hesitancy, vehement resistance in some cases, from so many individuals in his own party when a vaccine was approved under a Republican administration—that the Republican president took,” Psaki said of the reversal. “We weren’t expecting that.”

Since May, vaccines have been free and available to anybody aged 12 and up. The number of persons who will be affected by the new mandates announced this week is unknown.

