The White House claims that over 90% of federal employees were vaccinated before the Monday deadline.

During a COVID-19 briefing on Monday, the White House is likely to declare that over 90% of the federal workforce has followed the vaccine mandate, with at least that many having gotten one or more doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Officials claim that 95% of federal employees comply with the order and are either completing immunizations or waiting for exemptions.

According to Reuters, the White House has set a Monday deadline for federal employees and contractors to obtain the vaccine, which covers 3.5 million people. Booster shots are not required at the moment.

On Sunday, the White House tweeted a COVID response update, noting that “nearly 32 million Americans have already received their booster,” “10 percent of 5- to 11-year-olds have had their first dose,” and “80 percent of Americans aged 12 and older have received one injection of the vaccine.”

This comes as the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for companies with more than 100 employees faces increased opposition, with several Republican states refusing to enforce the legislation. The requirement is presently on hold while it is being contested in court, although the deadline is still scheduled for January 4.