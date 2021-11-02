The White House claims that COVID shots for children will be available next week at “full strength.”

The White House said on Monday that the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 will be “rolled out at full vigor.”

The FDA gave emergency approval for the Pfizer vaccine for this age group on Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must still provide guidance on how the vaccine should be given.

The majority of the 15 million images should be available by next week.

“We are not awaiting the CDC’s decision on operations and logistics as we await the CDC’s decision.” At a press briefing, White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients remarked, “In fact, we’ve been prepared for weeks.”

Children will be able to acquire vaccines at pediatrician offices, medical clinics, pharmacies, and community health centers, according to Zients.

“We’ve been planning and preparing for this moment for quite some time.

We are prepared to act pending the outcome of the CDC’s determination.

“And beginning the week of November 8th, our immunization program for children ages 5 to 11 will be fully operational,” Zients stated.

The United States has enough Pfizer doses to vaccinate all 28 million children in this age range in the country.

According to the White House, 80 percent of American people have had their first vaccination and 70 percent have been fully vaccinated.