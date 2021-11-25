The White House Chief of Staff is grateful for the lowest unemployment rate since 1969.

As the US headed into the Thanksgiving holiday, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain praised historically low 2021 unemployment data, with new jobless claims dropping to 199,000 last week, the lowest amount since 1969, according to the Department of Labor.

Although the drop in new claims can be ascribed to both economic recovery and seasonal adjustments due to Thanksgiving, Klain turned to Twitter to compare unemployment under President Joe Biden to the scenario in November 2020, when former President Donald Trump was still in power.

The most significant difference between Thanksgiving 2020 and Thanksgiving 2021 is that there were 20 million people on unemployment benefits then, compared to 2 million today.

November 24, 2021 — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS)

Klain also shared an upbeat economic forecast from Morgan Stanley and an article from The Wall Street Journal, noting that the economy was showing “broad-based signs of strengthening,” while mockingly pointing out that neither the investment bank nor the newspaper was generally considered left-leaning politically.

In a statement released earlier Wednesday, Biden, who has been under mounting political pressure over the economy, praised the unemployment data. The president claimed credit for a “historic jobs resurgence,” claiming that a 4.6 percent unemployment rate and 5.6 million new jobs since his inauguration came “two full years earlier than experts believed was achievable.” “We heard two pieces of economic data this morning that demonstrate that our recovery is continuing at a historic speed,” Biden stated. “Before the Thanksgiving break last year, there were 21 million unemployment insurance claims. There were 2.4 million people today.” “Thanks to the American Rescue Plan and the immunization drive, more Americans are getting back to work and more Americans have money in their pockets,” he added. “Today’s results highlight the remarkable economic progress we’ve made, as well as the importance of continuing to build on that progress in the coming weeks.” The president’s support ratings have continued to fall recently, and he is under pressure to fix the economy, which is being hampered by growing inflation. This is a condensed version of the information.