The White House announces a plan to get Pfizer’s vaccine into the hands of children before the FDA approves it.

As soon as US drug regulators approve the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccination for younger children, the Biden Administration has announced its plan to push it out.

The White House’s strategy calls for vaccinating 28 million youngsters aged 5 to 11 with a lower-dose vaccine. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccination is currently approved for use in people aged 12 and above, whereas the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson doses are only for those aged 18 and up.

The FDA will meet on Oct. 26 to analyze data from drugmakers regarding the children’s vaccine, followed by a review meeting with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Nov. 2.

“We know millions of parents who have been waiting for COVID-19 vaccine for kids in this age group,” White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters at a news briefing on Wednesday, according to CNBC. “Should the FDA and CDC authorize the vaccine, we will be ready to get shots in arms.”

The White House has designed a strategy to get the COVID vaccination into the hands of children as soon as possible, utilizing a two-dose regimen with a smaller needle to administer the vaccine dose to younger children.

The vaccine will be able to be stored for ten weeks at room temperature or six months at extremely low temperatures.

Pfizer will adjust the formulation and dose of the vaccine for youngsters, offering 10-doses per vial in cartons of 10 vials each. According to White House officials, 100 pills per box would be distributed to doctors’ offices and community health organizations.

The vaccine will be available in schools as well as at FEMA-funded vaccination centers across the country. According to the White House, FEMA funds would be used to provide transportation and medical supplies to community immunization locations.

The more than 3 million children serviced by community medical practitioners would also have access to child immunizations at local health centers and rural clinics, according to Biden administration officials.

“Kids have distinct demands than adults, and our operational strategy is geared to fulfill those specific needs,” Zients said, according to CNBC. “This includes offering immunizations and surroundings that parents and kids are acquainted with.”

The Department of Health and Human Services will also launch a public awareness campaign to educate parents and other caregivers about the vaccine and the risks of COVID for children.