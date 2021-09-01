The White House and the Treasury Department have launched a website to make applying for the Child Tax Credit easier.

The government announced the launch of a new website meant to simplify the application procedure for the federal child tax credit on Wednesday.

The funds were made as part of a pandemic relief package that gives families up to $300 per month per child. According to a joint statement, Code for America collaborated with the White House and Treasury Department.

According to the Associated Press, the website is designed to reduce an often difficult process into a simple online form that is available on mobile platforms. Its target audience is persons who aren’t legally required to file taxes due to a lack of income but want to take advantage of the tax credit.

In an interview, David Newville, senior program director for tax benefits at Code for America, said, “Our research truly demonstrates that the simpler you make the process, the more likely individuals are to really make it through.”

According to an example offered to The Associated Press, a parent can complete the form in as little as 20 or 25 slides. Not only is the online form available in English, but it is also available in Spanish.

Code for America has previously collaborated with over 100 partner organizations to assist people in preparing tax returns, with the goal of increasing the number of people who are eligible for the child tax credit. When payments began in July, the government predicted that at least 88 percent of youngsters would be eligible for the tax credit.

The child tax credit was expanded to encompass families with no tax responsibilities as part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid package. Parents of children under the age of six can earn $3,600 per year, with $300 paid out monthly. Each youngster aged 6 to 17 is eligible for $3,000 per year or $250 per month.

The enhanced child tax credit is slated to expire after a year, but Biden has advocated extending it until 2025 and making it permanent. The credit appears to be having an impact, as a Census survey found that food insecurity among families with children decreased by 24% after the credit was implemented.