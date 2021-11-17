The White House and Congress had no undue influence in the awarding of the Border Wall Contract, according to the audit.

According to audit results revealed Monday by the Pentagon’s inspector general, there was no undue influence when a $400 million border wall contract was granted to a North Dakota-based contractor. According to the Associated Press, Tommy Fisher, the president of Fisher Sand and Gravel Co., made repeated appearances on Fox News to advocate for the job before the US Army Corps of Engineers decided to award the contract to his company.

Former President Donald Trump made building a wall along Mexico’s shared border with the United States a primary campaign and administration priority. According to the Associated Press, Fisher, a Republican supporter, appeared on conservative media to tout his company as the best candidate for carrying out one of Trump’s primary promises.

Trump has repeatedly urged the Army Corps to select Fisher Sand and Gravel for the job. The arrangement was also backed by Jared Kushner, the former president’s son-in-law and key adviser.

Last year, Mississippi Democrat Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House Homeland Committee, ordered the probe to see if Fisher Sand and Gravel Co. received the construction contract in line with federal procurement standards.

In his plea for the investigation, he mentioned Trump and Kushner’s encouragement, stating their actions “raise concerns regarding the prospect of undue influence on [the Corps’]contracting choice.”

The job was, however, “lawfully awarded,” according to the audit.

According to the audit, “we analyzed Fisher Sand and Gravel’s bid, compared it to the solicitation, and agreed with (the Corps’) conclusion that it was the LPTA (Lowest Price Technically Acceptable) and was lawfully awarded the contract.”

A contract to build 31 miles of wall in Arizona was handed to the corporation as part of a series of contracts to push out increasing mileage. Fisher has appeared on Trump’s favorite cable news station, Fox News, several times, talking about his goal to secure a contract. His firm, on the other hand, had no prior expertise with such building and had previously been turned down.

The firm has long maintained that it can build a border wall between the United States and Mexico for less money and in less time than its competitors.

All members of North Dakota's congressional delegation are Republicans.