The Well-Trained Hijacker Assigned to Flight 93 Was Defeated by Passengers.

This website chronicles the events of 9/11 as they unfolded 20 years ago, day by day.

On August 17, Ziad Jarrah took a check ride at Airborne Systems Flight School in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, in preparation for his assignment. Jarrah, a Lebanese citizen, would later pilot United Airlines Flight 93, which was meant to crash into the United States Capitol Building. The airliner crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, with its passengers defiant.

Jarrah was the first of the Hamburg group to arrive in America, residing in Venice, Florida, where he began his aviation training. He was the only pilot that was married, to a Turkish-German national. Jarrah visited his wife in Germany five times throughout his tenure in the United States, and he kept in frequent contact with her by phone and email. Mohammed Atta was concerned about the conversations, according to KSM and Ramzi Bin al-Shibh (his contact in Germany). Atta’s actual concern was that Jarrah might not be able to break away from his wife, and that it would be too painful in the end for him to carry out his suicide flight. Those foreign calls and emails, on the other hand, provide a door to the fiction of more authority to intercept communications.

Ziad Jarrah should show that intelligence gathering is a complex process that requires a holistic approach. If his chats had been monitored, the NSA would have overheard a husband and wife talking about their daily lives in German, which would have raised no concerns. Only Jarrah’s ties to Bin al-Shibh and others, as well as his attendance at the al Quds mosque in Hamburg, would have linked him to any conspiracy. His visits to Pakistan and Afghanistan were further evidence of radicalization, albeit both were concealed in the passports he used to enter the US.

Jarrah was the most westernized of the four hijacker pilots, having come from a Lebanese secular family with Christian schooling before travelling to Germany for university study. He had taken several trips as a child (and would continue to do so with his wife while in the United States). This is a condensed version of the information.