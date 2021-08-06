The wedding flowers for Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett were seen arriving at the church.

Flowers have been seen arriving at the church where Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett will tie the knot this weekend.

Ant, 45, and Anne-Marie, 43, are set to marry at St Michael’s Church in Hampshire’s peaceful village of Heckfield.

On Friday afternoon, a big number of flowers were being prepared for the occasion outside the church.

Florists were spotted erecting a massive floral arch near the church, with the bride and groom appearing to choose a variety of pink and purple blooms.

The couple is expected to marry on Saturday at a country church, followed by a banquet at a nearby luxury hotel.

Ant and Anne-Marie have been together since Ant’s divorce from his first wife Lisa Armstrong in 2018.

McPartlin, from Newcastle-upon-Tyne, has referred to Corbett as his “rock” after she supported him following his 2018 drink-driving arrest and rehab term.

The couple got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2020 and have been planning their wedding since then.

The pair had originally planned to marry abroad, but due to the coronavirus travel limitations, they decided to celebrate at home instead.

The couple is said to have invited 100 people to the wedding this weekend, with Declan Donnelly poised to be Ant’s best man for the second time.

Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern were also rumored to be among the select celebrities who received invitations.

Details such as Anne-wedding Marie’s gown and their vacation itinerary, on the other hand, have been kept under wraps.

Ant and Dec announced on their joint Instagram account that they were taking a break from social media ahead of their wedding this weekend.

“We’ll be back in a few of weeks,” they wrote, “but we’ll see you soon!” I hope you have a chance to get away this summer, and if you do, will you please bring us along?!”