The wedding cake slice of Princess Diana and Prince Charles sells for $3,000.

A 40-year-old slice of Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ wedding cake ignited a bidding battle and was sold for $3,000 at an English auction house.

The Royal Coat-of-Arms was painted on the enormous slice of icing and marzipan base, which was then wrapped in saran wrap.

Bidders from all over the world, including the United States and the Middle East, were defeated by a local private collector, Captain Gerry Layton of Leeds, in the north of England.

“We were shocked at the number of individuals eager to bid on this enormous and rare piece of royal cake icing,” Chris Albury, auctioneer and royal memorabilia specialist at Dominic Winter Auctioneers, told This website.

“It seemed to garner a lot more attention than when we sold it 13 years ago with a thank you note from Charles and Diana.

“We had several bidder queries, particularly from the United Kingdom, the United States, and a number of Middle Eastern countries. Selling it twice was like having one’s cake and eating it as well.

“The bidding started at £300 and swiftly soared to the winning price of £1,850 hammer (£2,220 adding a 20% buyer’s premium) thanks to commission bids, internet and phone bidding.

“It was purchased by Captain Gerry Layton, a private collector from Leeds.

“We haven’t had an opportunity to speak with them yet to get a reaction or to find out why they bought it, but it appears that this was an irresistible piece of royal memorabilia history for many, demonstrating that Diana’s attraction is as strong as ever.”

The sweet treat wasn’t from the main multi-tiered cake, but from one of the 23 official cakes made to commemorate the royal wedding on July 29, 1981.

It was first saved for the ages by Moyra Smith, a Clarence House aide to the Queen Mother.

It had previously been auctioned off, but this time, just weeks before the anniversary of Princess Diana's death in a Paris car accident, it drew considerably more attention.