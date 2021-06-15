The wedding business has been left ‘devastated’ by the June 21 postponement.

The delay in relieving lockdown has been described as “devastating” by the proprietor of a wedding venue.

While Judy Squires, the managing director of historic Hulme Hall in Port Sunlight, supports the government’s initiative, she told the ECHO that some couples will have to reschedule their weddings for the fourth and fifth time.

“We have lost hundreds upon thousands – and we know we are not alone,” she remarked.

“The financial impact has been terrible, and we could lose a lot more couples.”

“While we have a full calendar, we will eventually have to turn down weddings because we had to reschedule all of last year’s weddings.”

“We are fortunate in that we have a vast space of 10,000 square feet, which allows us to host larger weddings with table service and social separation.”

“However, they won’t be able to have an evening reception, which is a huge bummer.

“This has created a great deal of pain for couples, and some will have to reschedule for the fourth and fifth time.”

“We’ve lost tens of thousands of people.”

“And it is not only the venues that are involved; it is all of the other businesses as well.”

This will affect businesses like Saffron Ellams, a cosmetics artist from Wallasey, who, despite earlier this year’s relaxation of limitations, makes less than a fourth of what she regularly does.

“To be honest, it’s not just the smaller weddings; it’s everyone going out – even if we’re permitted to, it’s in much fewer numbers,” she explained.

“Weddings aren’t the same anymore; many people are having extremely tiny weddings and large celebrations once the limits are lifted, so there aren’t as many clients.”

“And then, after we were permitted to reopen, the second lockdown began, resulting in a lot of cancellations and a lot of my things being obsolete.”

Saffron Ellams, 22, who has been running Saffron Ellams Beauty for more than three years, said receiving funds was difficult. The summary comes to a close.